SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department released a new location where potential exposures to COVID-19 could have occurred, as it was recently visited by a local person, who was later diagnosed with COVID-19.

"Prior to being diagnosed," the Health Department said in a press release Wednesday, June 3, "one of our recent positive cases visited Sam’s Club at 3660 E. Sunshine on Friday, May 29 between 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. The individual was infectious and symptomatic at the time and was not wearing a face covering."