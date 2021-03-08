Springfield Police Department’s history of women officers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department has a long history of female police officers with the first dating back to 1902.

The first police matron was S.F. McIntyre. She was matron for a couple of years until she married Springfield mayor, Robert E. Lee.

McIntyre was the cities’ first social worker, but she wore a badge and could make arrests. She helped runaways, homeless women and children, cared for sick prisoners and was in charge of women in custody at the city and county jail.

Margaret Hull was matron from 1914 to 1932. She was the longest-serving Matron.

There were no other policewomen until the 1970s.

Today, there are 38 female officers in the Springfield Police Department.