Springfield Police Department unveils memorial for fallen officer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department is unveiling a memorial for fallen police officer, Officer Christopher Walsh.
One year ago Officer Walsh was killed while on duty along with three others at a gas station in Springfield.
by: Beth FinelloPosted: / Updated:
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department is unveiling a memorial for fallen police officer, Officer Christopher Walsh.
One year ago Officer Walsh was killed while on duty along with three others at a gas station in Springfield.