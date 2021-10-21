Springfield Police Department now investigating deadly assault as homicide

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department responded to a scene in the Applebee’s parking lot at N. Glenstone on September 1st at approximately 9:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had suffered injuries from an assault. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The victim, 64-year-old Springfield resident Ronald Himmelberg, succumbed to his injuries on September 12th.

Detectives are now investigating the incident as a homicide and ask anyone who has information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).