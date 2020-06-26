Springfield Police Department launches website “where we stand”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department launched a website built to answer commonly asked questions by the public over current topics.

Chief Paul Williams says “where we stand” was built in hopes to bring transparency to Springfield PD.

The department’s standard operating guidelines has been on their main website for about five years, but Williams says it was difficult for people to find the specific policy they may be searching for.

‘Where we stand’ makes it where people can click on topics and be taken to a page with information relating to the topic.

“I hope people look at it, use it, check there first when they have a question about a policy or some statistics or question about how things are done,” said Williams.

Williams says the website launched the morning of June 25 and is interested to see which topics generate the most public interest.

“I remember there are about 16,000 views on Facebook and about 150 or so comments, so it’s getting a lot of, generally a lot of interest there, but as far as the actual website, not sure,” said Williams. “we’ll be tracking that, I want to see where people are going, and what’s important to them.”