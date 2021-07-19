Springfield Police Department identifies man in fatal motorcycle crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Police have identified a man who was killed in a crash on July 11, 2021.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Meadowview Avenue. Thomas Boyd, 41, was traveling westbound on Stanford Street approaching Meadowview Avenue. Boyd lost control of his motorcycle and left the roadway, striking a wooden privacy fence.

Boyd suffered significant injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he later died on Friday, July 16.

This is the tenth fatal motor vehicle crash in Springfield in 2021.

