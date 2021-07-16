Springfield Police Department hosts “Cookies with Rookies” event

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield Police Department gave the community a chance to meet with the department’s newest recruits Friday, July 16th.

The event tool place at the Battlefield Mall from 3pm-4pm.

Chick-Fil-A cookies and dessert pizza from Pizza Ranch were given to participants and the first 25 children under the age of 10 to attend also recieved a goodie bag.

The goal of the event was to bring police officers and community members together and give people an opportunity to get to know future Springfield Police Officers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now