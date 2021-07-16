Springfield Police Department hosts “Cookies with Rookies” event

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield Police Department gave the community a chance to meet with the department’s newest recruits Friday, July 16th.

The event tool place at the Battlefield Mall from 3pm-4pm.

Chick-Fil-A cookies and dessert pizza from Pizza Ranch were given to participants and the first 25 children under the age of 10 to attend also recieved a goodie bag.

The goal of the event was to bring police officers and community members together and give people an opportunity to get to know future Springfield Police Officers.