Springfield Police Department hopes to work with gunshot detection company

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department is looking to add some new technology to help against gun violence.

ShotSpotter is a gunshot detection system capable of determining a gunshot from just a loud noise. It is able to locate the source of the sound within 25 meters of accuracy in about 60 seconds.

Earlier today, SPD Chief Paul Williams spoke briefly at the city council meeting about the technology. He spoke about 1550 shots heard calls in 2020, but only 337 of those calls were actual shots fired reports.

“The immediate response would hopefully drive those numbers up on reports that we could actually follow up on and eventually drive the numbers down on the occurrences of shots fired in the city,” says Williams.

City Council will be discussing the $140,000 annual contract with ShotSpotter on May 3rd.