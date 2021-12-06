Springfield Police confirm motorcyclist dies from injuries sustained in November crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — According to the Springfield Police Department, a man involved in a motorcycle crash in November has died from his injuries.

The police department was notified on Monday, December 6, that Dale Goben, 52, of Springfield, died on November 25, 2021, at a local hospital. According to the report, Goben died of injuries he sustained in a motorcycle crash that happened on November 20, 2021.

On November 20, 2021, police were dispatched to 921 West Sunshine at 5:40 p.m. for a single-vehicle motorcycle crash. The investigation indicated a blue 2005 Harley Davidson was traveling westbound on Sunshine in the inside lane of traffic.

According to witnesses, the driver lost control of his motorcycle after attempting to move away from a vehicle that pulled onto the road from a parking lot. Goben sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Officers with the department’s Traffic Section are continuing to investigate the crash and ask anyone who has any additional information to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.