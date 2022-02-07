SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams gave a report to the Springfield City Council at the February 7th meeting Monday night.

Chief Williams says that the department has launched a program to help prevent car theft in the city.

Flyers will be posted on buildings to remind people to take their car keys with them when they exit their cars.

Chief Williams says over 1,000 cars are stolen in Springfield each year.

He also says the new jail is set to open on schedule on May 1st.

The department currently has 41 available sworn positions and 15 non-sworn positions open.

Williams also mentioned that a new recruitment plan would be put into place this year.

Chief Williams says that while the number of car thefts, vandalism, and assaults is rising, the number of burglaries, robberies, rape, and shoplifting is decreasing.