Springfield Police chief explains best practices after protests

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield police chief explained how they handled the three large protests over the weekend.

“For a protest, it went about as well as anyone would have expected in that the goal is always to make sure that everybody is safe,” said Paul Williams, Springfield Police chief.

Williams says, however, there were a few incidents. And officers are investigating to see if further action needs to be taken.

“There’s always a few that want to comply and want to create problems,” said Williams. “The community came together and needed to voice their frustration and their anger about the situation that occurred in Minneapolis.”

Williams says it’s better if the police know about the protest beforehand to make sure they have enough resources.

“Public safety is costly, and I don’t every put a dollar amount on keeping people safe,” said Williams. “We’ll just use whatever resources we need too and we’ll worry about the bill later.”

There are ways, according to Williams, to make protesting safe for everyone.

“The public square in downtown Springfield is the absolute perfect venue for that and it is the legally recognized venue for that and that occurs all the time,” said Williams. “So I encourage people to gather there if that’s what they want to do and do it safely and do it safely and properly and not impact other people that maybe don’t share their same opinion.”