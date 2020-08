SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A shooting suspect is barricaded in an apartment on North Sherman Avenue, after a reported shooting.

According to the Springfield Police Department, the victim is being transported to the hospital with minor injuries from the gunshot wound.

That shooting happened in the 1600 block of N. Clay Avenue just before 2:00 p.m. on Monday, August 17.

The police say they’re securing the area and are waiting on a search warrant while interviewing witnesses.

This is a developing story.