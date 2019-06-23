Polk County Deputies arrest suspect in drive by shootings

WILLARD, Mo. — Polk County Deputies have arrested the man suspected in two drive by shootings Saturday, June 22.

According to Springfield Police, a cyclist was shot near Kearney Street and Alliance Avenue.

The shooter drove away immediately after shooting the cyclist.

The second shooting happened on Farm Road 94 and Willard Road in Willard.

One man was shot and was taken to the hospital for surgery.

According to Lieutenant Curt Ringgold, with Springfield Police, random shootings are not a typical occurrence, however, the suspect is in custody and officers believe there is no immediate threat to the public.

Authorities are still investigating, the name of the man arrested has not been released.

