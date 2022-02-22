SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield police are asking the public to help solve a recent shooting.

Last Thursday on East Bennett Street, officers arrived at the scene to find blood, bullets, a magazine, and a debit card. Police said a victim of the shooting went to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but the victim was not cooperative in providing information about the shooting.

If anyone has information on this shooting on East Bennett Street, Springfield Police asks you to call the Springfield Police Department or make an anonymous tip to crime stoppers.