Springfield police ask for help in finding missing teen

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Authorities are looking for a missing Springfield teenager.

14-year-old Jordan Smiles has been missing since around 9 a.m. November 23, 2019.

She was last seen at her home on the night of November 22.

She was discovered missing the following morning and maybe in the company of 17-year-old Kristopher Oaks.

Smiles is a white female, 5 ft 1″ tall, 186 lbs, has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Smiles suffers from manic depression, bipolar disorder, ADHD, and PTSD.

Anyone who sees or knows anything about Jordan Smiles should immediately call 9-1-1.