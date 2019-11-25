Springfield police ask for help in finding missing teen

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Authorities are looking for a missing Springfield teenager.

14-year-old Jordan Smiles has been missing since around 9 a.m. November 23, 2019.

She was last seen at her home on the night of November 22.

She was discovered missing the following morning and maybe in the company of 17-year-old Kristopher Oaks.

Smiles is a white female, 5 ft 1″ tall, 186 lbs, has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Smiles suffers from manic depression, bipolar disorder, ADHD, and PTSD.

Anyone who sees or knows anything about Jordan Smiles should immediately call 9-1-1.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories