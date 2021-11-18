Springfield police make arrest in Rountree neighborhood assault

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield police have made an arrest in the Rountree neighborhood assault from November 8th.

According to a Springfield Police Department update, a 29-year-old female has been identified as a person of interest and was arrested today by Springfield Detectives for the assault. She has been booked at the Greene County Jail, but not formally charged at this time.

Earlier reporting on the assault said that a woman attacked another woman in the Rountree Neighborhood on the evening of November 8 and may have been looking for someone else.

According to a press release at that time from SPD, a disturbance call took place minutes before the attack on Pickwick in the same area. Police talked with the caller about the disturbance, and he said he had been involved in a verbal disturbance with a female earlier that evening. Police say the caller and the female know each other due to a past relationship.

The Greene County Prosecutor’s Office has been presented with reports to review for deciding on the filing of the charges.