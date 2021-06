SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There is a police presence at a home on 1046 W. State Street near New Avenue on Friday evening, June 11.

According to Jasmine Bailey, the public affairs officer for the Springfield Police Department, a suicidal person ran into a house where he does not live. The individual has warrants out for his arrest and had a knife with him.

Below are photos from the scene:

KOLR10 is sending a crew out to the scene to get more information.