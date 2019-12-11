Springfield Police are searching for missing 14-year-old girl

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Springfield Police department issued an endangered person advisory for 14-year-old Amelia Irene Rose Tannehill.

Tannehill was last seen at 911 E Morningside St in Springfield on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.

Police said a possible suspect is believed to be a white male in his 20’s.

Tannehill is a white female, age 14, 4 ft 11 in, 120 lbs, brown hair, and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a brown Real Tree sweatshirt, leggings, blue-rimmed glasses, and carrying a pink and black backpack.

If anyone sees her or has any information please call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or dial 911.