Springfield Police have found 15-year-old Tanesha Hicks

UPDATE: SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Tanesha Hicks has been found and is safe.

Thank you to those who shared her photo and searched for her.

ORIGINAL:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for Tanesha Hicks.

Hicks is a black female, 15-years-old, 5’6” tall, 260 pounds, black hair, brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue bandana, black t-shirt, black leggings, and black/blue/white Nike running shoes. She has pierced ears and was wearing hoop earrings.

Hicks, according to police, was walking away from her residence on West Brower in Springfield.

She is on the autism spectrum and has the mental and emotional equivalent of a 5-year-old.

Hicks responds to the name of “Daphne Hicks”

Anyone with information is asked to dial 911 or call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1786.