SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- During a Springfield City Council lunch meeting Tuesday, the council approved a raise for the police and fire departments.

According to a tweet from Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams, in January 2021, officers will get a 3.5% across the board raise.

@CityofSgf City Council has voted unanimously to approve a new CBA with FOP22/SPOA representing @SGFPolice officers granting a 3.5% across the board raise effective January 2021. Taking care of those who take care of you! #collectivebargaining — Chief Paul Williams (@chief_spd) December 22, 2020

Williams says the council voted unanimously to approve a new CBA with FOP22/SPOA to grant officers the raise.