SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield plastic surgeon has pleaded guilty to 4th-degree assault.

Dr. Bharat Shah is accused of assaulting his uber driver while intoxicated. He was originally charged with felony 3rd-degree assault.

Originally sentenced to a year in prison, the execution of Dr. Shah’s sentence has been suspended and he will be placed on two years of supervised probation, fined $500, ordered to perform 40 hours of community service, and assigned to a court-approved Substance Abuse Traffic Offender Program.

He is also forbidden to possess alcohol. Dr. Shah must serve 48 hours in Greene County Jail.

Dr. Shah’s lawyers released a statement regarding the case on May 20.