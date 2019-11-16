Springfield participates in America Recycles Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Free food and giveaways just for visiting one of Springfield’s recycling centers.

This was part of celebrating “America Recycles Day.”

The day is meant to encourage everyone to recycle on a regular basis.

Anyone who visited Springfield’s Lone Pine Recycling Center or Franklin Avenue Recycling Center received free doughnuts and coffee today.

Ashley Krug is the department coordinator for the department of environmental services.

She told us why this event is so important.

“We do this by making sure that we are telling our recyclers at our drop off sites thank you,” Krug said. “So we give them coffee, we give them doughnuts, recycle bins and yard waste bags. we really appreciate them for recycling in our community.”

One newer service you may not know about is that the recycling centers now accept mattresses.

Another focus of “America Recycles Day” is reducing food waste.