Springfield park gets a new playground

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One of the oldest parks in Springfield has a brand new playground thanks to a grant.

People in the Woodland Heights neighborhood celebrated the ribbon-cutting on Oct. 23 of the new playground at Lafayette Park.

This happened thanks to a $100,000 grant Habitat for Humanity received.

We spoke with Larry Peterson, who is with habitat for humanity.

He told us while Habitat for Humanity normally builds homes and thrilled to be a part of this project.

“It’s not just for the kids. I’d like to think it represents what habitat is trying to do in the neighborhood,” Peterson said. “What the neighborhood residents are doing and the neighborhood association, and then partners like Republic Services coming along, it’s a beautiful thing.”

Peterson told us the new playground equipment withstood storms that hit earlier this week, showing how strong and safe the new playground will be for kids.