Springfield OTC campus announces expansion plan

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– OTC presented a 20-year master plan during a board presentation on Wednesday, August 14, 2019.

The plan is supposed to increase enrollment growth, add student amenities, create additional instructional space, and improve parking at the Springfield campus located at 1001 E. Chestnut Expressway.

OTC Chancellor Hal Higdon said, “On April 3 of 2020, the college will commemorate its 30 anniversary. We have come a long way during those three decades.” “This gives our college leadership confidence that OTC is on firm footing, and we have a plan to carry us through the school’s Golden Anniversary.”

The focus of the student life space will be more on-campus amenities such as expanded food options, fitness facilities, and leisure space.

The campus is also focusing on improving vehicle and pedestrian safety. The two new parking structures will help alleviate vehicle traffic through campus and allow the interior of campus to be more pedestrian-focused.

The release highlighted the following amenities :

A location for the Center for Advanced Manufacturing on the east side of the campus.

Two parking garage structures to the north and west of campus and additional surface parking on the north side of campus.

A student life building will include a fitness center, bookstore, food service, study areas and space for student organizations.

Life science building north of Chestnut Expressway and west of Sherman Avenue.

108 parking spaces will be available just northeast of campus between Hampton Ave. and National for the first day of classes on Monday.

$40 million will be spent on the Center for Advanced Manufacturing. Donations, along with local, state and federal taxes will cover that cost.

Springfield taxpayers will have to pay five cents more in property tax. Students may see an increase in their tuition in the future but that depends on the construction costs.

OTC hopes to have the expansion completed by the start of classes in August of 2020.