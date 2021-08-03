Springfield organizations partner together to host vaccine clinics at Hammons Field

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Several Springfield organizations team up to encourage kids ages 12 and up to get the COVID-19 vaccine ahead of the 2021-2022 school year.

Springfield Public Schools, Springfield-Greene County Health Department, Mercy, the Springfield Cardinals, and the Foundation for Springfield Public Schools will partner together to host vaccine clinics at Hammons Field during the Springfield Cardinals games on August 3rd and 5th.

Each student who gets the vaccine during the events will receive two free tickets to the Springfield Cardinals game that night, courtesy of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

These students will also receive a free duffel bag or backpack donated by the Foundation for Springfield Public Schools while supplies last.

All students must have a parent or guardian with them when they receive the vaccine.

Check-in for the vaccinations will be located on the Main Plaza, right outside of Gate 3 at Hammons Field, with vaccines available for two hours starting when gates open each night.

“We appreciate these outstanding community partners for making this opportunity available for our students,” said Dr. Grenita Lathan, superintendent of Springfield Public Schools.