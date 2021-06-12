Springfield organization reminisces over the past by opening time capsule

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — 2020 marked 50 years for a local organization focused on making north Springfield a better place to work and live.

The celebration was pushed back a year because of the pandemic, but on Saturday, June 12, The North Springfield Betterment Association got to honor its 50th anniversary by opening a time capsule it hid in the courthouse 10 years ago, on the group’s 40th anniversary.

Board member Marcy Dollens-Rear says she hopes they’ll open the time capsule again in 10 more years.

“It’s just kind of a fun thing that we can do to recognize this organization has been around for 50 years. It has endured for 50 years. And we have a strong working board. It’s the hardest working board I’ve ever been a part of and they really get out and do things to make North Springfield a better place to live.”

The group found pictures and a newspaper article in the capsule and added t-shirts and a mask to see again several years down the road.