Springfield organization recycles organic Halloween decorations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield Environmental Services is accepting organic decorations such as pumpkins, gourds, cornstalks, hay bales, and the organic parts of wreaths and garlands ahead of Halloween.

The items can be placed in the leaf and grass bin after non-organic parts are removed.

The decorations will then be turned into compost.

“It’s such a waste to pitch pumpkins in the trash,” explains Ashley Krug, Sustainability and Market Development Coordinator. “They end up in the landfill, where they take years to fully break down when they could be processed into rich compost to help support next year’s harvest or give your lawn a boost.”