Springfield organization donates blood to those injured in Lake Ozark shooting

LAKE OZARK, Mo. — A Springfield organization helped with giving blood to those injured in the deadly Lake Ozark shooting.

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks received a request from Lake Regional Hospital for additional red cells, platelets and plasma to treat the wounds of the shooting victims.

“We enlisted the help of the Missouri State Highway Patrol in getting the additional blood to them quickly,” CBCO Senior Director of Distribution Shannon Long said. “It is called a red-light relay, with troopers running in full emergency mode. They pass the blood from patrol vehicle to vehicle until it reaches the destination. It is not a tactic that is used often, but it is the quickest way to meet emergency blood needs.”

The shooting at Lake Ozark left one person dead and four others injured.

Lake Ozark city officials say the shooting was random and motorcycle gang-related.