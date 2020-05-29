Springfield officials vote on allowing restaurants more outdoor dining space

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Requirements for more relaxed outdoor dining space rules will be voted on by the Springfield City Council on June 1.

The Road to Recovery order currently limits the outside use of restaurants to 25% of the total square footage divided by 30.

The council will vote on Bill 2020-130, which would allow restaurants to count their parking lots as outdoor dining spaces. They will also vote on Bill 2020-131 which would waive application fees for encroachment permits in Downtown Springfield and Commercial Street Community Improvement Districts for sidewalk cafes until November 30.

“City Council recognizes the impact of these restrictions on the ability of restaurants to effectively and efficiently operate, and that making these allowances for the duration of the Mayor’s declaration of civil emergency, or any amendment thereto, reduces the negative impact of occupancy restrictions on restaurants and eases compliance with the restriction – therefore furthering the important public health goal of limiting person-to-person contact,” said Mary Lilly Smith, planning and development director.

To speak at the meeting, you can call 417-864-1651, email acotter@springfieldmo.gov, or ask online.