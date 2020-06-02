Springfield officials release resolution over protests for George Floyd and police brutality

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The city of Springfield released a resolution on June 1 expressing how they feel over what happened to George Floyd.

City manager, Jason Gage, says the City Council’s resolution is basically a message to our community on behalf of the city on how we should expect to be treated.

“Violent and disrespectful treatment that degrades dignity or disregards human life will not be tolerated.” excerpt from the resolution

The resolution specifically says this is in response to what happened to George Floyd. It says what happened to Floyd was an “intentional act of violence and represents a blatant disregard for the dignity and sanctity of human life.”

“We share the same chalk, same concerns, same frustrations, same anger as what the community is feeling and what people across the country are feeling,” said Jason Gage, city manager of Springfield, “what happened in Minnesota was inexcusable, fully inexcusable, there’s no way to explain that in a positive light, it should never have happened.”

“However, We cannot allow protesters to continue to block major roadways, putting themselves and others at risk and disrupting business and the day-to-day activities of the citizens of Springfield,” said Mayor Ken McClure.

Several “Black Lives Matter” supporters say protesting out in public may not be the best idea right now.

“It’s ideal if we can stay safe in protest,” said Andre Swai, a Black Lives Matter supporter, “but the reality is even those who go to these protests peacefully, are being met with force.”

They said the best way to protest is to stay home to keep everyone safe from the COVID-19 pandemic.

But you can still have your voice heard online.

“I’m doing everything that I can with petitions, donations, things like that right now,” said Isaac Keller, another supporter of Black Lives Matter.

“You can be a part of the Black Lives Matter movement without being black, without protesting, and overall you can literally be anywhere,” said Swai. “Fighting injustice in the 21st century is easy as pie. It literally just takes a retweet, a donation to a link, or for you to sign a simple petition.”

Normally in Springfield, groups over 50 can protest on public streets if they file for a permit.

However, the city is not issuing them right now due to COVID-19.

To read the resolution, click here.