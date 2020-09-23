Springfield officer’s name added to national law enforcement memorial

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A fallen Springfield officer’s name is added to the wall of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington D.C.

Officer Christopher Walsh is one of the 307 officers who were added to the wall in 2020.

On Oct. 11, during the weekend of remembrance, the recently added names will be read out loud during a special ceremony, which will be streamed online.

Officer Walsh was killed in March 2020 when a gunman opened fire at a Kum and Go on East Chestnut Expressway in Springfield.