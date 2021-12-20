Springfield officers involved in early morning shootout

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield police are actively searching for a suspect in an overnight shooting.

According to Lt. Jeremy Anderson, around 2 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 20, two officers noticed a van parked outside a Fast N’ Friendly gas station on North Kansas Expressway.

Officers approached the car after finding out the driver, 29-year-old Talon Williams, had outstanding warrants.

Police say when they got to the car, Williams pulled out a gun and began shooting at officers.

OIS at 1451 N. Kansas Expressway early this AM. Officer not injured. Suspect-Talon J Williams w/m 29, fled & has not been located-considered armed and dangerous. If you have information as to his whereabouts-call 911. pic.twitter.com/BDjV1VRyyf — Springfield PD (@SGFPolice) December 20, 2021

Lt. Anderson said the officers shot back at Williams and he drove away. The officers were not injured.

A short time later, police found the suspect’s van on Cambell Avenue and Calhoun Street near Pipkin Middle School, however, Williams was not inside.

Police continued their search for Williams into the early morning hours and say he is armed and dangerous.

This is an ongoing investigation. Updates to this story will be posted as they arrive.