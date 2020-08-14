Springfield Officer Priebe says “thank you for all the support”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In early June Officer Mark Priebe was pinned between an SUV and an outdoor barricade.

Priebe went to Colorado after the accident to continue his rehabilitation and treatment. Since he had a spinal cord injury, Priebe’s wife Heather Priebe says its been challenging on many levels.

According to Heather, there were a few medical setbacks associated with the trauma and injuries her husband had.

The last two weeks, he is doing well and is progressing.

Officer Priebe is attending four-to-six hours a day of physical therapy, occupational therapy, mat class, wheelchair class, driving classes, and more.

Heather says the family is expecting financial help in the future, there is a Mark Priebe benefit account set up at the Bank of Missouri for him. She also says they received an overwhelming amount of support from family, friends, the community, and even across the country.

“We are so thankful for each and every person that has reached out to us,” said Heather.

As a family, the Priebe’s have mail time to read cards and open packages together.

Officer Priebe also sent a video just to tell us how he’s doing:

“Hey everybody, just wanted to say hi and kind of give you an update on how things are going out here in Colorado. We miss everybody, we miss being back home. I hope in a few weeks I’ll be heading back to Missouri, back to Springfield and Republic. I just want to say thank you for all the support, we’re still getting love and prayers, we appreciate every bit of it, and please keep bringing them. Some of the hurdles I had early on are definitely better, but I’m still having issues here and there with pain and different things, and I still got some things to learn before I can come home. So just want to give a quick update, tell you guys thank you, miss everybody back home, and can’t wait to be back. See you soon, thanks.” Officer Mark Priebe

The person who pinned officer Priebe is 28-year-old Jon Routh and was charged with two felonies.