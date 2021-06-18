Springfield Northview Center now open after 15 months

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A commonplace for Springfield’s seniors and individuals with disabilities is back open.

The Springfield-Greene County Park Board says now through June 30, Northview is open 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday-Friday. Starting in July, partner group SeniorAge resumes in-house lunch and dining room service, and Northview will be open 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Fans and new friends of the center were invited to a welcome back party Friday afternoon. Attendees could get a COVID-19 vaccine by the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, enjoyed live music by the 60’s Acoustic Guy, and indoor bingo, sponsored by Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield.

The facility was closed for 15 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but outdoor programs continued.

According to a press release, senior programs now resuming include Line Dance, Tai Chi, Foot Clinic, Art in the Park and access to the billiards and fitness rooms. Accessible Recreation programs include Ceramics Class as well as continued crafts in parks pavilions and weekly disc golf at Oak Grove Park. Additional programs will be added.