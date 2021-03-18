Springfield nonprofits prepare for virtual Give Ozarks Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Nearly 160 nonprofits in the Ozarks are preparing for Give Ozarks Day 2021 after a year of financial fears from the pandemic.

Give Ozarks Day will be held next Wednesday, March 24.

Ozarks First spoke with two nonprofits, Plotline and I Pour Life, to hear how funds from this day will help those they serve.

Plotline, a film and media education provider for youth ages 10-18, says the money will help with expansion and bills.

Jim Bultas teaches Plotline classes at the Creamery Arts Center once a week.

“Last summer, we had to cancel all of our, we had several camps set up. We also have an annual fundraiser where we show our student films in theaters every May,” says Bultas.

That fundraiser was canceled last year. Last fall, though, the nonprofit started having in-person classes but still needs help with more classes, class spaces, and hiring more teachers.

Another nonprofit, I Pour Life, serves youth across the Ozarks.

“I Pour Life, we work with at-risk foster youth, and we help them identify goals, figure out what makes them unique,” says Director of Community Engagement Alia Lee.

Lee says the nonprofit has four life coaches serving nearly 75 youth across the Ozarks virtually.

“We do family dinners, and we have game nights. Our youth miss being able to meet in-person. It’s also harder to engage volunteers because we can’t have big groups of people helping. We did have to downsize staff. There definitely were some challenges early on,” says Lee.

With some communities loosening COVID-19 guidelines, I Pour Life has started visiting kids in group homes again.

“Our expenses go back up, so we’re trying to figure out what does that look like now in a year post-COVID?” she says.

Those around the Ozarks can help Plotline, and I Pour Life on March 24 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and several other nonprofits.

“We have groups from human services to faith-based to animals, about any type of cause that there is we have a nonprofit out there,” says President & CEO, Community Foundation of the Ozarks Brian Fogle.

Fogle says in past years, Give Ozarks Day has raised more than one million dollars to area nonprofits.