Springfield non-profits move from brick and mortar to working from home, redistribute funds

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many businesses to change how they operate. Some are finding it safer and more convenient to forego office environments and work from home.

Two non-profits in Springfield have recently decided to leave their brick and mortar locations behind and transition to only home-based operations.

The American Heart Association, which was located at 2446 E Madrid Street in Springfield, now has no specific place to call home. Development Director Kayla Moore says it didn’t come as a surprise.

“I think that working from home was probably something that was going to happen regardless; I think COVID definitely sped that up, the Heart Association is consistently looking at how we are spending our donor dollars and we have to spend donor dollars on rent and utilities and things like that. So when it no longer makes sense, and we can see that our mission will continue no matter what, whether we have a brick and mortar or not, it just made sense to try to save that money and spend it on research and education and things that matter to the mission of the Heart Association.”

Moore says most of the association’s work is done out in the community regardless of whether they have a physical location. While they’ve been limited on holding large in-person events, virtual fundraising efforts have made it possible to reach donors outside of Springfield.

“I wouldn’t say we’ve missed out on a lot…We actually almost expanded our reach a little bit…You could actually participate because you aren’t having to drive anywhere. You could sit at your computer at home or at your office and still participate.”

The American Cancer Society, which was located at 2926 Battlefield Road, has also closed its physical location.

Communication Director Christine Winter sent Ozarks First this statement on Wednesday:

“In Springfield, we’ve shifted gears to work from home offices. In many parts of the country, we’ve had home-based offices for years, so we’ve expanded that where it made sense to do so. The reality of our work is that it happens out in the community – it’s not about the walls that surround us, it’s about relationships and partnerships. Every day the fight against cancer continues in Springfield.”

Both non-profits are still fully functioning in Springfield. You can still contact them over the phone or through social media if you need services or are interested in donating or volunteering.