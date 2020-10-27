Springfield non-profit and National Guard work together to feed residents

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Crosslines food pantry got some help when it was not able to distribute food to families in need due to one of its team members testing positive for COVID-19.

As a safety precaution, the food pantry is closed for a short time, which caused families to be unable to pick up monthly food assistance.

On Oct. 27, the Missouri National Guard and Ozarks Food Harvest stepped up to get food into the hands that need it.

“Normally. we hand out commodities daily to people that come into the pantry,” said Christina Cook, communications coordinator of the Council of Churches. “They haven’t been able to get them for a week and they only get them once every 30 days. So, what you see here is a backup from the last week. People wanting to come and get the food the USDA makes available to them.”

Ozarks Food Harvest and the National Guard will help hand out food assistance again on Tuesday, Nov. 3.