Springfield nerf arena offering childcare help before the start of the school year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- As the school year draws near, parents noticed a gap between regular childcare programs closing and school starting. That’s when Vanessa Grimaldi had the thought to use her small business as a new childcare option.

Grimaldi owns The War Zone, a recreational center specializing in Nerf and other foam weapon warfare. They host birthday parties, small groups, and individuals. The building is also used for exercise classes and organization meetings, but after hearing from parents around the area a week ago, Grimaldi had a new idea.

“A lot of the programs were closed for the summer, and there was a gap between the programs closing and school starting; people were kind of worried about child care. So, in my head, I’m like, ‘Oh, I have a lot of space.’ I was just laying in bed, and I just started writing all of these ideas in my phone, and here we are,” says Grimaldi.

The childcare program will run the week of August 16 from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Jayne Fulmer says this will be an excellent option for her 5-year-old son Asher.

“My husband and I are starting a second business, and I have a 14-month-old baby. So, I kind of have my hands full right now. But, I also wanted him to experience being able to play with older kids,” says Fulmer.

Grimaldi says the camp is for kids of all ages, so Asher will be able to get some Nerf practice in with kids as old as 12-years-old.

“It’s a really awesome experience. I mean, you don’t usually get to have a nerf war at school, and so he’s going to think it’s just an amazing camp,” says Fulmer.

Up to 20 kids can sign up, but drop-ins are available. There will be one counselor to supervise ten children. Kids will be able to play Nerf wars, board games, and do science experiments.

“I like organized chaos. We have 5600 square here. It would be really sad not to use it for good, for the community. Thank you to the community for supporting just a mom with an idea,” says Grimaldi.

To sign up for childcare services, email owner.warzone@gmail.com, or call 504-250-8108.