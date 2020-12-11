Springfield Nature Center trails closed for weekend archery deer hunt

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Missouri Department of Conservation will be hosting a managed deer hunt at the Springfield Nature Center this weekend.

Because of the hunt, the nature center trails will be closed to the public from December 12-14; the nature center building will be open and maintain its regular schedule.

“The Dec. 12-14 managed hunt at the Springfield Nature Center is one component of a city-wide strategy to manage Springfield’s urban deer population,” a press release states.

The trails are closed to the public to ensure a safe and successful hunt.

