Springfield Nature Center trails closed for weekend archery deer hunt

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Missouri Department of Conservation will be hosting a managed deer hunt at the Springfield Nature Center this weekend.

Because of the hunt, the nature center trails will be closed to the public from December 12-14; the nature center building will be open and maintain its regular schedule.

“The Dec. 12-14 managed hunt at the Springfield Nature Center is one component of a city-wide strategy to manage Springfield’s urban deer population,” a press release states.

The trails are closed to the public to ensure a safe and successful hunt.