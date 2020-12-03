Springfield natives explain COVID-19 concerns while filming national competition shows

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Earlier this year, Springfield and Branson native Ben Blaque participated in the 2020 France’s Got Talent show with his extreme crossbow performance.

Blaque was accompanied by Springfield Aerial Fitness owner Daniela Torres, who, while hanging from the ceiling, held balloons as Blaque shot arrows at her from a large distance. The act got them to the finals. When they both returned to Springfield, their respective jobs took a hard hit as COVID-19 struck the world.

Blaque was able to find a temporary job as a contestant in TBS’s new show Go Big, while Torres has now been focusing on her aerial studio.

“If there are new procedures, we have to do backstage, and the audience has to do. We’re fully aware to do it. Here I am, I’m ready to work.” says Blaque referring to the eventual re-opening of theaters and venues.