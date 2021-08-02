Springfield natives compete on a Game Show Network trivia show

SPRINGFIELD, Mo – Two Springfield natives competed in a trivia game show on the Game Show Network for a chance to win $10,000.

Amaya Askew and Tyler Sederwall were contestants for the game show, Common Knowledge. Their team must answer multiple-choice questions for the chance to win $10,000.

Askew and Sederwall worked together at Hinode before deciding to move to California to pursue jobs in the entertainment business. Askew discovered Common Knowledge during a job search and completed the application for a position. She didn’t realize until later that the opening was for new contestants and not a job. Common Knowledge accepted the application and Askew was invited as a contestant.

Despite the mixup, Askew asked her roommates to join her team for the show. They named themselves, The Streamers, based on the fact that they all stream games online, and began to practice for the show.

Common Knowledge is a trivia game show that focuses on practical, everyday knowledge. Hosted by Joey Fatone (Actor, singer, and baritone of multi-platinum selling music group *NSYNC).

Askew and Sederwall’s episode airs Tuesday, August 3 at 4:30 PM on the Game Show Network.