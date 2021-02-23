Springfield National Weather Service radar scheduled outage coming, will last about a week

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Weather App

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Beginning Thursday, February 25, 2021, the radar operated by the NOAA National Weather Service will be down for approximately seven days.

The planned outage is to replace the generator, fuel tanks, and accompanying components.

This update is important to support the radar’s operation during periods of commercial power outages, specifically when hazardous weather is present.

This generator update is the third major project of the NEXRAD Service Life Extension Program, a series of upgrades and replacements that will keep our nation’s radars viable into the 2030’s.

NOAA National Weather Service, the United States Air Force, and the Federal Aviation Administration are investing about $150 million in the seven-year program. The first project was the installation of the new signal processor and the second project was the transmitter refurbishment. The two remaining projects are the refurbishment of the pedestal and equipment shelters. The Service Life Extension Program will complete in 2023.

During the outage, check data from adjacent radars including: Pleasant Hill/Kansas City (KEAX), St Louis (KLSX), Paducah, KY (KPAH), Memphis, TN (KNQA), Little Rock, AR (KLZK), Fort Smith, AR (KSRX), Tulsa, OK (KINX), Wichita, KS (KICT) and Topeka, KS (KTWX).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Sunny

Springfield Mo

64°F Sunny Feels like 63°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clouds increase. Low 39F. Winds S/N at 5 to 15 mph.
39°F Clouds increase. Low 39F. Winds S/N at 5 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies during the evening giving way to clouds and a few showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
44°F Mostly clear skies during the evening giving way to clouds and a few showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
31%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F Mostly clear. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 40F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
40°F Some clouds. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 40F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

63°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Mostly clear. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
18%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

66° / 39°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 66° 39°

Wednesday

55° / 29°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 55° 29°

Thursday

48° / 32°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 48° 32°

Friday

49° / 34°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 49° 34°

Saturday

59° / 42°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 59° 42°

Sunday

57° / 38°
Showers
Showers 40% 57° 38°

Monday

49° / 35°
Showers
Showers 20% 49° 35°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

62°

7 PM
Clear
1%
62°

58°

8 PM
Clear
1%
58°

56°

9 PM
Clear
2%
56°

51°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
51°

51°

11 PM
Clear
2%
51°

50°

12 AM
Clear
2%
50°

49°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
15%
49°

48°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
15%
48°

47°

3 AM
Showers
38%
47°

47°

4 AM
Few Showers
34%
47°

45°

5 AM
Few Showers
34%
45°

44°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
44°

42°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
42°

42°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
42°

43°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
4%
43°

44°

10 AM
Sunny
2%
44°

46°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
46°

48°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

50°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
50°

51°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

51°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

49°

4 PM
Sunny
1%
49°

48°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
48°

46°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
46°
Weather App Team 300x250

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now
Downstream 300x100