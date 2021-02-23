Springfield National Weather Service radar scheduled outage coming, will last about a week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Beginning Thursday, February 25, 2021, the radar operated by the NOAA National Weather Service will be down for approximately seven days.

The planned outage is to replace the generator, fuel tanks, and accompanying components.

This update is important to support the radar’s operation during periods of commercial power outages, specifically when hazardous weather is present.

This generator update is the third major project of the NEXRAD Service Life Extension Program, a series of upgrades and replacements that will keep our nation’s radars viable into the 2030’s.

NOAA National Weather Service, the United States Air Force, and the Federal Aviation Administration are investing about $150 million in the seven-year program. The first project was the installation of the new signal processor and the second project was the transmitter refurbishment. The two remaining projects are the refurbishment of the pedestal and equipment shelters. The Service Life Extension Program will complete in 2023.

During the outage, check data from adjacent radars including: Pleasant Hill/Kansas City (KEAX), St Louis (KLSX), Paducah, KY (KPAH), Memphis, TN (KNQA), Little Rock, AR (KLZK), Fort Smith, AR (KSRX), Tulsa, OK (KINX), Wichita, KS (KICT) and Topeka, KS (KTWX).