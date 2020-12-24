Springfield museum sets up Christmas windows

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The History Museum on the Square is reminding Springfield residents old and new what Christmas used to look like.

Director of development, Krista Adams, said the seven holiday windows and the vintage Christmas decor exhibit inside the museum is meant to be a gift to the community.

Adams says people can drive or stroll by the windows from Fox Theater to Boonville and Olive to experience the historic Christmas.

“We’ve mixed in some tea fun elements, we have some animation, some digital elements and some animatronic elements in our windows,” said Adams. “We have seven windows total and they start every morning at 8 a.m. they come to life but they are really best viewed after dark. That’s when the magic really starts.”

Both the exhibit and window displays run through Jan. 10. The windows are free to view, the museum exhibit can be viewed after museum admission.

