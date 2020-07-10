Springfield mural revealed on Footbridge Trading Company

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A mural on Commercial Street was revealed Friday, June 10, in a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The mural was painted on the exterior of Footbridge Trading Company by an artist named Linda Passeri.

A specialized durable mineral paint was used to create the painting. The special paint was formulated specifically for historic buildings.

Passeri says the mural represents growing with the help of others.

“The inspiration for it [the mural] was the growth, the unexpected height of growth and how we can all reach heights with the help of our friends,” said Passeri.

Along with the mural, Footbridge Alley will be receiving improvements this fall as part of a parking lot and alley capital improvement program.