Springfield Municipal Court resuming operation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Municipal Court will reopen its doors on Monday, Feb. 1, and take precautions to reduce exposure and transmission of COVID-19.

Individuals will be denied entry to the courthouse if they have:

Traveled or had close contact with someone who traveled to any foreign country within the last 14 days.

Going through self-quarantine

Been diagnosed with COVID-19

A high temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher, cough, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, sore throat or a new loss of taste or smell.

The courthouse said people denied entry should contact the court by calling 417-864-1890, mailing 625 N. Benton, Springfield, MO 65806, or by emailing municourt@springfieldmo.gov to receive further instructions on their case.

Security checkpoint protocols will be taken, such as temperature checks and screening questions. Occupancy limits will also be enforced.

Occupancy limits will be:

sixteen persons in courtroom “A” (the large courtroom)

seven persons in courtroom “B” (the small courtroom)

thirteen persons in the lobby area

One person in the foyer.

For more information on the COVID-19 protocols, you can contact court administrator Kyle O’Dell at 417-864-1360.