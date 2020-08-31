Springfield motorcyclist dies days after motor vehicle crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One person died on the morning of Aug. 31 after being involved in a motor vehicle crash in Springfield on Saturday, Aug. 29.

According to the Springfield Police Department, a Dodge and a motorcycle were heading westbound on Chestnut Expressway, allegedly on the outside lane when the motorcycle put on its breaks in front of the Dodge.

Police say it looks like the Dodge attempted to avoid the motorcycle, but struck the motorcycle with its front left corner and continued westbound before coming to a stop.

Gail Marriott, 56, was ejected from his motorcycle and was on the outside lane of Chestnut Expressway.

Marriott was taken to the hospital for his life-threatening injuries on Aug. 29, but died from his injuries on Aug. 31.

Springfield Police say this is the 13th fatal motor vehicle crash and the 15th crash-related death of 2020 in Springfield.