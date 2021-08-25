Springfield monoclonal antibody treatments are here to stay

Dr. Aldo Calvo, Medical Director of Family Medicine at Broward Health, shows a Regeneron monoclonal antibody infusion bag during a news conference Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 at the Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Since late July, COVID-19 patients have had access to Monoclonal Antibody infusion treatments to help fight the more severe symptoms of COVID and reduce the likelihood of hospitalization.

The state-funded infusion center in Greene County, staffed by the Missouri Disaster Medical Assistance Team (DMAT), will be closing on Friday.

However, local hospitals will still be offering the treatment to patients at their locations.

Jordan Valley Community Health Center, CoxHealth, and Mercy will continue treating COVID-19 patients with antibody infusions at their facilities.

“We are thankful for this resource, which has undoubtedly saved lives in our community,” stated Director of Health for the Springfield-Greene County Health Department Katie Towns. “And we are so grateful to our healthcare partners, including Jordan Valley, CoxHealth, and Mercy for having the fortitude to build the capacity to continue the services offered at the center. This life-saving technology has been a tremendous asset that has helped us through a very difficult surge in COVID-19 cases.”

Monoclonal Antibody treatment can reduce severe COIVD-19 symptoms by up to 81%, according to a study conducted by the New England Journal of Medicine.

“It has been a privilege to partner with the state to provide monoclonal antibody treatment in our community,” said Alexis Brown, Jordan Valley Executive Director of Clinics. “Having access to this treatment has helped a large number of our neighbors stay out of the hospital and feel better quicker.”

For more information on the treatment, contact your doctor or call 1-833-2826.