SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A crowd gathered at the Springfield Downtown Square to close out the Martin Luther King Day March.

Several members from various organizations such as the Springfield NAACP and students from Missouri State University spoke to the crowd.

In the video above, provided by KOLR 10 photojournalist Tim Leimkuhler, you can hear from Robert Blakley, president of the National Pan-Hellenic Council for Missouri State University.