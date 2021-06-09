Springfield meeting answers questions about Renew Jordan Valley project

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The city of Springfield renewed the master plans for the Renew Jordan Creek project on Wednesday, June 9.

Renew Jordan Creek’s main goal is to reduce flooding, improve water quality, and create a space for the community to use and enjoy.

Flooding is not new to Jordan Creek, the city says it floods every six to eight years.

“The only time in my lifetime that I’ve seen anything like it was it happened just a few years ago,” said John Sellars, the executive director of the History Museum on the Square. “It was the same kind of deal. It had a backup and it flooded the whole downtown area.”

Several people took to Facebook to comment their concerns, flooding was the main one.

“We can actually achieve better flood control by taking the lid off, By opening it up,” said Tim Rosenbury, the director of Quality of Place Initiatives. “And we can have better water quality control by naturalizing the stream.”

Some people were worried about cost and security.

The Jordan Valley tunnels are a known spot for homeless people to sleep in, yet, the city said having a more populated area would help the security.

When it comes to budget, voters approved the funding back in 2017.

“We have $6.8 million budgeted within the level property tax to begin the first phase,” said Rosenbury. “Thank you voters for approving that. And we’re grateful. We also have a $300,000 grant from the EPA through the Missouri Department of Natural Resources for water quality improvements at the site.”

The final master plan will be ready sometime in July 2021 and construction is expected to begin in late 2022.