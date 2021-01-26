Springfield mayor starts initiative to bring community together

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A new initiative in Springfield is working to help the community offer more equal opportunities.

Springfield Mayor Ken McClure said the Equity and Equality Initiative was spurred by protests and civil unrest from the summer of 2020.

“I’ve been wrestling with, for several months, what is the appropriate next step?” said McClure. “How do we best, as a community, offer equitable opportunities for all?”

The Springfield mayor said the death of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others has caused the city to focus on how to heal the community.

“I think this will be a very, very needed and healing and productive step for our community,” said McClure. “What we need to look at is, how do we, as a community, adjust our attitude to make sure that we are having that culture of consciousness? It may involve a specific recommendation to the council. It may involve specific recommendations to our community as a whole. I think any time you have discussions like this, plus with a broader representative group, that helps to heal the community. That helps to be able to focus the community in a united front.”

McClure is looking for 20 individuals to be a part of the initiative and to meet over the next 12 months for discussion.

“I’m asking for input from my colleagues on council and I know our city’s public information office will be putting together some sort of application process,” said McClure. “We’re talking about the business leaders. We’re talking about leaders of our faith community, our not-for-profit community, of our higher education institutions, our public and private k-12 schools. That’s a broad spectrum of a community. So, that goes beyond just what eight council members, plus the mayor, can bring to the table.”

